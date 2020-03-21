Buchanan County Drug Strike Force informants spent nearly $10,000 to buy drugs in 2012. In 2019, they spent four times that amount.
The reasons why, according to Capt. Shawn Collie, the commanding officer of the unit, are multifaceted.
News-Press NOW obtained the figure for the amount of money spent by the task force on drug buys through a Sunshine Law request.
"There's people that think we have thousands of informants," Collie said. "That's not the case, and we have a pretty tight policy (on who becomes one)."
In 2012, the Strike Force spent about $56 per drug buy. In 2019, the average spent was $314.
The numbers to date for 2020 were not available, according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
"Most of the cases are currently open, and (releasing the numbers) could compromise ongoing investigations," he said.
Collie said the strike force has a set budget to conduct buys with, determined by the Buchanan County Commission. On larger operations, Collie said his group partners with federal agencies like the DEA or FBI to front larger sums of cash.
"They've (the county commissioners) been really good with us in understanding that it depends on what drugs in and what drugs out as far as if we're going to be under the budget or over the budget," Collie said.
2015 was the lowest year in the data set for total drug buys with 67, though the agency spent just over $22,000. The next year, 2016, the drug strike force increased its spending on drug buys by more than $23,000 to $45,740.
"When you move a little higher in the food chain, what you're going to see is you're buying larger amounts of the drug and so the price is going to go up," Collie said. "When you're talking $80 a pill, even $40 a pill, if you're buying, you know, so many pills, then you're going to spend more money."
Then, in both 2017 and 2018, the agency reduced its spending on drug buys to $30,200, and $36,000, respectively.
The latest figure shows confidential informants spent $40,000 on 127 drug buys on behalf of the Strike Force in 2019.
Collie said his agency does use undercover officers to conduct drug buys when possible, but the tactic isn't always effective in Northwest Missouri.
"That may work really easy in the bigger cities where you get into larger populations," he said. "The bad thing is for the areas we cover in Northwest Missouri, just having that person show up out of the blue isn't something we do."
In addition, Collie said the strike force does not generally use people who are accused or convicted of crimes that caused harm to people as confidential informants.
He confirmed some informants do get paid, and the amount usually starts at about $100 per deal. Other informants are not paid, and Collie said his agency often informs local prosecutors of informants' help in cases in exchange for their cooperation.