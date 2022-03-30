Lake Contrary is historically low, with average levels at a foot or less.
The lake is now more of a wetland than a fishery, said Fisheries Management Biologist Eric Dennis with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“Lake Contrary is very silted in from years and years of this happening,” he said. “The more plant growth that we have in the lake, the more siltation is going to happen every time that those plants die, and it’s going to continue to fill up more and more over time.”
Other lakes in the area — like Sugar Lake and Big Lake — also are low this season, but it’s especially noticeable with Lake Contrary.
It’s the worst Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook remembers ever seeing, and definitely the lowest in at least 15 years, he said.
“There (are) fish that (are) dying down there because they don’t have the oxygen,” said Hook, whose district includes Lake Contrary. “There’s not enough water to sustain them. It’s really getting kind of rough.”
Dredging the lake is one way to reduce the amount of silt, but that would carry a heavy cost, Hook said.
“We’d be looking at $5 million to $7 million, just for like, in theory if we did it right,” he said. “But once we dredged it and got it ready, there (would) still have to be another source of water coming into that other than the river level.”
It also might not be a long-term solution because any possible flooding would wipe out the positive effects of dredging, Dennis said.
While maybe not as appealing for residents and visitors, the lake serves an environmental purpose even in its current state, Dennis said.
“They play a major role with migration of ducks and geese, other kinds of shorebirds such as pelicans, and things like that,” he said. “So it does provide opportunities for wildlife. It just doesn’t provide the sports fishery that everybody wants.”
It’s still a significant loss for the county, at least until the lake level starts rising again, Hook said.
“It’s sad that a community this size cannot have a recreational lake when we have two lakes sitting there,” he said. “But again ... They’re lakes that just can’t hold the water and it’s all relying on the river.”
