Jason Winger makes DoorDash deliveries six days a week, but rising gas prices threaten to eat into his profits.
“It’s an extra $5 or $10 a day depending on how far you have to drive,” he said while pulling out of the Chipotle parking lot. “It keeps going up.”
At least the fuel is there when he needs it. Some are now hinting at gasoline shortages this summer as Americans hit the road after a year of lockdowns and travel restrictions.
The problem isn’t the availability of fuel but a potential lack of tanker-truck drivers for the last mile of delivery to service stations.
“As demand is starting to pick up for gasoline and travel in general, there is a chance there would be a driver shortage,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesman at AAA’s St. Louis regional headquarters. “There’s no information right now on any specific areas that would be impacted.”
Chabarria doesn’t expect a return to 1970s-style gas lines. The United States has plenty of fuel in storage, with gasoline stocks earlier this year exceeding levels from two years ago, before the pandemic. The Energy Information Administration reports a 51% increase in gasoline demand from last year, although the agency believes it will take several years for total energy consumptions to return to 2019 levels.
All that should spell bountiful supplies and stable prices, but instead, isolated shortages were reported last month in northern Arkansas and Florida. In its latest forecast, AAA warned of possible shortages, especially in heavy tourist areas near beaches or mountain resorts.
Chabarria said it’s important to remember that any shortages would be short-lived and isolated.
“One thing to remember is it would be a logistics issue,” he said. “It wouldn’t necessarily be a gasoline supply issue. Some local stations are trying to better schedule their deliveries so they can keep up with supply.”
Ron Bachman, president of St. Joe Petroleum, said driver shortages are nothing new in the fuel industry. His company operates the Fastgas convenience stores and supplies petroleum to several Conoco and BP-branded stations.
“The Midwest has always had fuel,” he said. “ I suspect we will have fuel throughout the summer. I have no reason to believe they wouldn’t.”
Bachman believes the coastal areas would be more at risk of shortages because of higher volume.
Even if supplies are plentiful, prices are another matter. Last year’s record-low gas prices could be viewed as a hollow victory for motorists who had nowhere to go. Now, AAA is forecasting even higher fuel prices heading into Memorial Day. This past week, drivers in St. Joseph already were paying $2.69 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, compared to $1.50 last year at this time.
Some might point a finger at the Biden administration, which canceled the Keystone XL crude pipeline and advanced other green energy initiatives. But those steps, while controversial, would have more of a long-term consequence on prices, said Dr. Kara Grant, associate professor of economics at Missouri Western State University.
The current situation, she said, has more to do with drivers hitting the road just as OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia cut back on production to boost worldwide prices.
As prices continue to rise, the question heading into the summer of 2021 is how motorists will react if they get a hint of a gasoline shortage. If you think about what happened with toilet paper last year, it’s not a pleasant thought.
“It depends on how dramatic it is,” Grant said. “If they say, ‘It’s just a temporary shortage,’ then they may not change their behavior at all. If it’s dramatic, then prices are going to skyrocket. The problem is when everyone demands more of it, the prices rise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.