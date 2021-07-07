Young drivers gathered at Missouri Western Wednesday to experience several road simulations provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
These simulations included a "Seatbelt Convincer" machine that emulated a four-mile-per-hour crash, as well as perception-altering goggles that mimic having a blood alcohol level two times higher than the legal limit.
"Today we took them out of the classroom and they were able to get some hands-on type experiences," Traffic Safety Coordinator for the St. Joseph Safety Council John Christensen said.
The class consisted of around 20 students who are working for their driver's license. Many of the students said these simulations were fun as well as educational. Christensen said this is a big part of getting their points across.
“It’s funny but it’s not funny. It illustrates a point to them and we hope that it’s impactful that ‘Hey, I shouldn’t be driving impaired. I’d have no business behind the wheel when I actually look out and I see what this would simulate’,” he said.
After completing the driving course while wearing the perception-altering goggles, student driver Drew Conrad expressed his difficulty completing the task.
“I think it’s educational that people get to see how impairment really affects their driving skills," said Conrad.
Christensen emphasized that the leading cause of death among 15-19-year-olds is traffic accidents. The Safety Council hopes to combat the high teen fatality rate by offering courses like Driver's Education, where they can educate teens about safe driving practices.
