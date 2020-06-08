Initially there were concerns on whether the driver education program would be possible this year due to COVID-19, however, it has proven to be a success with following health safety measures.
“We’re trying to stay in compliance with all the different governing entities that govern the COVID procedures. So, what we do in the classroom, we wipe down each of the desks with disinfectant, we provide hand sanitizer, we provide masks — the masks are optional, not mandatory,” John Christensen, traffic safety coordinator with the St. Joseph Safety Council, said. “We have done some social distancing, we’ve spread them out, we stagger them kind of like a checkerboard. No one is sitting directly in front or behind you, no one is seated to the left or the right of you.”
In addition, Christensen takes everyone’s temperature with a digital no-touch thermometer as the students enter the classroom. The students also wash their hands before class as well.
The driver education program is in its second week where students have learned the ins and outs of owning and driving a car.
“We’ve covered a bunch of different tropics, such as the vehicle dynamics and a crash, seat-belt usage, drinking and driving,” Christensen said. “We’ve had some guest speakers come in and they’ve got to experience the driving simulator.”
The St. Joseph Safety Council collaborated with the local Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Western State University, Randy Reed and many others to make this course possible and give students in-depth learning opportunities.
At the beginning of the second week the class discussed vehicle maintenance and what to look at when purchasing a car.
“We’re talking about maintaining the vehicle and the importance of tire pressure and putting oil in the car, gas in the car, windshield wiper fluid and all those kind of nuts and bolts that make the car run better and run safe,” Christensen said.
This year they were able to enroll 64 students who are split up in morning and afternoon sessions. The classroom sessions end this Thursday, but students still will have time behind the wheel with driving instructors.
“We’ll have students driving all over and we’ve got cars out here, we have 2020 Chevrolet Impalas, courtesy of Randy Reed Chevrolet,” Christensen said. “The students are able to drive out in the community and experience different things such as driving on The Parkway and learning how much input to put in the steering wheel.”
This course prepares students for the driver’s test that many will be taking soon after, “We just try to subject them to certain driving experiences that will make them safer drivers, better drivers and legal drivers,” Christensen said.