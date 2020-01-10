The driver of a semi-truck was cited by the St. Joseph Police Department after an incident involving the truck and a Union Pacific train, according to a Union Pacific official.
According to Raquel Espinoza, a spokesperson to Union Pacific, no injuries were reported from the crash.
The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m., Espinoza said.
The St. Joseph Police Department said the accident occurred at Southwest Lower Lake Road near the Stockyards Expressway.
"We had two southbound locomotives and one westbound semi-truck," Espinoza said. "The truck's fuel tank did leak some gasoline, but that was addressed at the site."