Tractor trailer train crash

A tractor trailer and a Union Pacific train were involved in an accident Friday morning. According to a railroad spokesperson, nobody was injured.

 Courtesy: Neil Hendrix

The driver of a semi-truck was cited by the St. Joseph Police Department after an incident involving the truck and a Union Pacific train, according to a Union Pacific official.

According to Raquel Espinoza, a spokesperson to Union Pacific, no injuries were reported from the crash.

The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m., Espinoza said.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the accident occurred at Southwest Lower Lake Road near the Stockyards Expressway.

"We had two southbound locomotives and one westbound semi-truck," Espinoza said. "The truck's fuel tank did leak some gasoline, but that was addressed at the site."

