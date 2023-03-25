Driver arrested for DWI after two-vehicle crash Ashley Luthans Ashley Luthans Author email Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Earlier today, there was a car accident in the area of South Belt Highway and Charles Street. The crash happened after one vehicle failed to yield and rear-ended the other, leaving the hit driver in the hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the vehicle that failed to yield was arrested for an investigation of DWI. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.News-Press NOW will provide information as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northland DIVAS ON A DIME: Slow, steady wins race with crockpot glazed pork +7 Sports After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi Central Missouri Travel increases during spring break as popular destinations have safety concerns More Regional News → National News +31 National News Trump invokes Jan. 6 at Waco rally ahead of possible charges +11 National News Voting rights effort targets those held in jails across US +3 Sports Tornadoes deadliest in Mississippi since 2011 More National News → 1:53 More rain arriving tonight 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.