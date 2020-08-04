ATCHISON, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Atchison County Courthouse in Atchison, Kansas. The responsible parties remained at large on Tuesday evening.
The Atchison Police Department, Atchison County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene and closed a section of Fifth Street that runs through north Atchison while searching for the person or persons responsible. Reports indicate a victim suffered an injury to the arm that is not considered life-threatening and was transported to Atchison Hospital for treatment.
No information has been released about the suspects or the vehicle involved.