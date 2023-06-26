Kim Dragoo is pictured with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, who on Jan. 6, 2021, escorted her out of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after she entered with a group of rioters. This photo is among several included in an FBI affidavit filed against Dragoo and her husband, Steven.
Photo courtesy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
A St. Joseph couple charged in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. have been granted assurance of continued freedom from federal custody after promising to make all future court dates.
Kimberly R. Dragoo and Steven M. Dragoo appeared on June 22 before Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. That hearing was in Washington, and all future proceedings will be. In this instance, the Dragoos appeared remotely. Harvey ordered that the Dragoos, represented by Bruce Castor Jr., are to appear remotely again at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 for a preliminary status hearing.
A trial date has not been scheduled. The Dragoos are charged at the misdemeanor level under four statutes, which pertain to unlawful entry and activities inside the U.S. Capitol. The Dragoos have previously said they believed their entry to have been well-intentioned and lawful.
The Dragoos first appeared on June 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, located in Kansas City. There, per a filing by Magistrate Judge W. Brian Gaddy, the government informed them of the charges they face, as well as potential penalties, fines and special assessments.
"Defendants are charged by way of Complaint out of the District of Columbia," Gaddy wrote on June 20. "Court advises the Defendants of their rights ... Defendants advise they understand their rights and have retained counsel (in DC). Government is not seeking detention and no arrest warrant was issued. Defendants voluntarily surrendered to Court on (June 20)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.