The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a mass dump of snow geese on government property.
Jade Wright, a corporal with the conservation department, told News-Press NOW that it's not illegal to hunt geese at the Nodaway Valley Conservation Area near Maitland, Missouri, though it's illegal to leave the bodies there.
Wright said he sees this many geese killed at one time about once per year.
"Usually the typical hunter that's hunting out in a field will harvest 10 to 20 geese," Wright said. "These type of instances would most likely come from what we refer to as 'pond jump.'"
During that type of maneuver, Wright said "several people" would come to the pond and "jump" the geese.
"Actually, what we're wanting is a large number of (geese) harvested," Wright said. "And as long as off-list species aren't taken."
Wright said he didn't find any illegal species in the dump pile. Under a treaty, snow geese can be hunted both in the fall and the spring.
Normally geese already would've left the area by the time the season ends in Missouri. Wright said snow geese have a population of about five million, and they're not an endangered species.
A preliminary investigation showed the carcasses were harvested, another requirement under Missouri law. But whoever dumped the geese at the conservation area could still face a criminal penalty.
"Littering in Missouri would be a class A misdemeanor," Wright said. "Which means it's punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine or any combination thereof."
The conservation department, a law enforcement agency, is seeking information about the incident.
Wright told News-Press NOW that anyone with information is urged to contact "Operation Game Thief" at 1-800-392-1111.