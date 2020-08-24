The Downtown YMCA will be closing its doors permanently on Oct. 1 for financial reasons, including maintenance costs involved in a dated facility and increased competition.
The YMCA board voted by a majority to close the Downtown location. The newer North Village Drive YMCA will remain open, but it does not have a pool or racquetball courts, which are popular with those frequenting the Downtown location.
The directors and the board of the YMCA said they are looking at options to provide a pool for members, possibly through partnering with an existing facility or through other means.
“We are looking at a potential alternate site, if we can find one,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Sue White said. “We’re going to put together an aquatics committee for looking at the future in our community,”
White said the YMCA currently operates its St. Joseph locations with about 60 staff members, a majority of whom are part-timers. She said just operating one location would require only about 40 to 45 staff members.
“We’re really working to affect as few people as possible and give them opportunities to go other places. I mean, every year we’re hiring for school-aged child care. Right now some of the staff have those skills, some are willing to work reduced hours in a part-time capacity to be able to continue on, so we’re having those conversations right now,” White said.
Although certain services will not be provided at the North Village Drive YMCA, membership prices will not go down. White and board members said they expect some people who were frequent users of the Downtown location to drop their memberships, but they are trying to start transitioning members to the North Village location.
Board members said rising competition that came after the North Village location was built, such as the St. Joseph REC center, Genesis Health Club, Great Life and various others has resulted in membership falling at the YMCA.
“We have to realize who our competitors are, and that’s why the decision was made prior to all of this. The move out to the northeastern side was because there wasn’t a footprint out there,” Western Buchanan County Commissioner and YMCA Board Member Ron Hook said.
White and the board said they can take some positives from the closing of the Downtown facility as they can invest resources into the North Village location and they will continue to provide their mission outside of four walls, White said.
“We really haven’t been paying all the attention we’d like to pay to the newer location to really make it as fruitful as it might be, so we’ve been kind of spread out right now and I think that will help,” White said.
YMCA officials discussed their financial issues with News-Press NOW earlier this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and said then that closing the Downtown facility was a possibility. They said at that time that upgrades to the Downtown facility are expected to be costly, although there are no definitive estimates. Only one of three aging boilers currently is functional, and replacement of it alone would cost $72,000.
The 68,000-square-foot Downtown YMCA at 315 S. Sixth St. was built in 1978. The 3601 North Village Drive location opened in late 2014.