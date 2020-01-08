The St. Joseph Traffic Commission is inspecting the final draft of a warrant study that recommends doing away with most of the traffic lights Downtown.
Last month, the commission saw a draft of the study, performed by Snyder & Associates Inc., and opted to take it under review as details were finalized. On Wednesday, the lengthy final draft was presented to the commission, which will review it until its next meeting in February.
With the exception of the lights at the Jules and 10th streets intersection and the Francis and Ninth streets intersection, the report suggests replacing the signals with simple stop signs. If the commission decides to recommend to the City Council that the actions suggested in the report be taken, and if the council is in agreement, intersections would be reverted based on their traffic.
The report details traffic wait times, flow patterns, frequency and crash reports at Downtown intersections. It also looked at pedestrian traffic at those intersections.
The St. Joseph city staff is recommending that the commission votes approval for recommendation of the changes.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said warrant studies are used for many traffic decisions and involve thorough research. He said there is a concern that the lights could actually become a safety hazard.
“Traffic control, whether it’s signs or a light, isn’t something, arbitrarily, you can just put in there, it has to be warranted,” Clements said. “So, that is why we take a look at all these. The concern is, ‘We’re causing a safety problem if we don’t address it.’”
The commission stated a responsibility to heed concerns from the public, who may not all want to see the signals go. One commissioner said he had heard multiple concerns from citizens who feel the lights are a safer alternative.
Robin Ussher, a Downtown resident who also works in the district, said she often walks to her jobs and has noticed some concerning traffic trends at the four-way stop at Francis and Eighth streets.
“There have been multiple occasions where I’ve almost been hit because there are drivers who, more often than not, either do not yield to pedestrians or follow proper traffic protocol,” she said. “I’ve seen drivers sit at the stop sign at a stalemate, not knowing who gets to go first.”
She believes the lights are safer and lead to a healthier flow of traffic.
A News-Press NOW online poll that was posted in December asks if the traffic signals should be removed. It currently has 144 votes and 55% of voters chose “yes.”
Clements told the commission that the lights would be slowly transitioned and there would be no need to rush. He said it was safer and easier to give Downtown drivers plenty of time to adjust.
He also said that the lights, if they are to stay, will need some upgrades due to aging wiring
and components.
“Whether there’s signals there or not, there’s going to have to be some big investments made in Downtown traffic,” Clements said. “That system is 40 years old and we’re going to have to resolve that.”
The study also recommended some parking changes and the construction of roundabouts Downtown, but Clements said the city is not in agreement on those recommendations.
The future of Interstate 229 also could affect the amount of traffic Downtown, and Clements said the city is keeping an eye on the possible options the Missouri Department of Transportaton could choose.
The commission is expected to discuss the study and possibly I-229 at its February meeting and could have a public hearing during its March meeting.