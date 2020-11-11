Many Downtown intersections are looking different in places where traffic signals used to run and stop signs now sit.
Some of these changes are two-way stops and some are four-way stops.
Phase two of the project on Francis Street has converted to stop signs where changes are planned. But just like in phase one, when public works started replacing traffic signals on Faraon Street, plans are not etched in stone. Brady McKinley, the Assistant Director of Public Works, said it's a little trial and error for what will work best.
"Even though we’ve got something on paper saying this is what we should do, we’re constantly adjusting to what the public and traffic is telling us,” McKinley said.
That was seen with a change at Sixth and Faraon streets. City staff took community calls, worked with the police department on accidents in the intersection and checked out the response to changes themselves.
“We’ll look at that and modify those intersections how they need to. It might have recommended a two-way stop, but we may have to go back to a four-way stop,” he said.
Public works staff have made the traffic signals flash at intersections and added stop signs and pavement paint to warn drivers of upcoming plans to move from signals to stop signs. McKinley said he knows it's hard to get used to the change, so people need to pay extra attention.
“It’ll take six months to a year for people to figure out what’s going on and to normalize. It’s just being an observant driver. It’s just what you were trained to do since the day you started driving or before you started driving," McKinley said. "Look out for yourself and look out for other drivers, and that confusion will settle down."
In order to maintain safe intersections with the changes, public works has found there are a few parking spots on Sixth Street that will need to be eliminated in this process. The next phase of the plan, phase three, will be on Jules Street beginning Dec. 7. The final two streets, Felix and Edmond, will be changed in the spring.