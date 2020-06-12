A section of Third Street could see a new direction of traffic soon as part of a loft project happening Downtown.
The American Electric Lofts project at 302 N. Third St. has seen work for several years and will involve the creation of first-floor retail space and 137 residential units.
The developer of that project has requested that the one-block section of Third Street that runs on the east side of their building be converted from one-way to two-way traffic in order to better serve their tenants.
Assistant Director of Public Works for the city of St. Joseph Brady McKinley said another development project already was going to alter that traffic flow.
Hillyard Industries, which is planning to create a new operations site where the former Wire Rope Co. was located — slightly farther north on Third Street than the American Electric building, already has an agreement with the city to where the street will become the company's as part of that development.
"They had already gotten pre-approval from us so that when that construction project started we were going to vacate Third Street and that was all going to turn back into a two-way street anyway," McKinley said.
Hilliard's plans are dependent on the future of Interstate 229, but McKinley said converting Third Street for the American Electric project would only be speeding up a move that likely will already happen.
"That was already in the plans, they just want to do that a little bit faster, that's really what that was all about," McKinley said. "It's better access to the American Electric loft building and they're spending a lot of money on that."
McKinley said many one-way streets Downtown are probably not warranted and could be converted, though there are no immediate plans to do so on any wide-scale basis.
Letters were sent out to area residents and property owners informing them of the request to change the traffic flow. The letters invited those who have concerns or would like to speak about the change to the July 8 Traffic Commission meeting. That meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the Third Floor Council Chamber at City Hall.
The commission also is expected to discuss Downtown traffic signals, which could be removed and replaced with signs based off a study done this year.
The City Council will have authority on both decisions.