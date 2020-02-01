In preparation for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Light and Power building on 6th and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph was lit up red Saturday.
This is to honor the beginning of the Chiefs' journey in St. Joseph for training camp.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In preparation for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Light and Power building on 6th and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph was lit up red Saturday.
This is to honor the beginning of the Chiefs' journey in St. Joseph for training camp.
Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.