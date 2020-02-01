Light and Power photo
Buy Now

In preparation for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Light and Power building on 6th and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph was lit up red Saturday. 

This is to honor the beginning of the Chiefs' journey in St. Joseph for training camp.

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

In preparation for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Light and Power building on 6th and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph was lit up red Saturday. 

This is to honor the beginning of the Chiefs' journey in St. Joseph for training camp.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.