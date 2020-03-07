For the third consecutive year, patrons converged on downtown St. Joseph for the annual Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire.
The event featured creators of all kinds — from magicians, to glass blowers and inventors.
“We’re here in a region of the Missouri that is just blessed with so many creative people, and this is an event that really spotlights (them),” Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, the organizing sponsor, said. “Those inventors, those creative art folks, it gives them a chance to share their art form with the community.”
Donna Gibson, the fair’s producer, also praised area artists in a news release.
“There are so many talented makers that will be in attendance, and it is a wonderful way for kids to engage in hands-on learning,” Gibson said.
One booth, modeled after a human lung, was especially geared towards kids.
“The lung exhibit is a new, highly interactive educational experience about the respiratory system,” Gibson said. “Visitors will step inside the exhibit and learn about the structure, normal lung functions and observe examples of lung trauma and disease.”
The event also featured on-stage talent from musicians to jugglers and trivia.
Gaddie said hundreds were in attendance, partly driven by the superb weather.
She added that the event will likely be back next year during the first weekend in march.
More information will be available closer to that weekend at thebigmuddy.makerfaire.com.