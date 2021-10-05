St. Joseph’s Downtown post office location now is open to the public after being closed for nearly three weeks.
U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Mark Inglett confirmed the 201 S. Eighth Street location’s reopening on Monday.
The post office was closed Sept. 3 due to limestone reportedly falling from the chimney attached to the building, which put customers and employees in danger. In response to the pieces of limestone breaking off from the chimney, a makeshift tunnel was built leading up to the entrance of the building for precautionary purposes.
Virginia Algaier utilizes the Downtown post office to pick up her mail and not so much the portion of the building where you can be serviced by a post office employee, but she said she recognized the inconvenience for affected community members.
“For me, it’s not a big deal, but if you’re a business owner and you’re using it, that would probably have been really frustrating, I’m assuming,” Algaier said.
The tunnel leading up to the entrance still remains up for now. Inglett has not mentioned how long the tunnel will stay.
Local residents who were in need of certain services that could only be fulfilled at the Downtown post office, such as applying for passports, were redirected to the Cameron, Missouri, and Maryville, Missouri, post office locations.
