City officials have been discussing revitalizing Civic Arena, the Downtown hotel and riverfront development for years, but the recent decision to host the NCAA Women’s Division II basketball tournament in 2023 and 2024 has placed a deadline on the city.
“If we can get the hotel back open, get the Civic Arena modernized, make some really nice improvements there,” said Chuck Kempf, the St. Joseph parks director. “Hand-in-hand with that is riverfront improvements.”
The top priority is Civic Arena. St. Joseph won’t be able to host the Elite Eight games in about two years if important fixes aren’t made.
“Knowing that this particular event is coming up, (we need) to make sure that those improvements are made before the event occurs, obviously to ensure that we can host the event and accommodate guests and visitors,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director.
The most pressing concern is a collapsed storm water line underneath Civic Arena. During any major rain storm, water collects in the building. Aside from structural fixes, Kempf mentioned a laundry list of aesthetic improvements: New lighting, seating, restrooms, scoreboard and technology. He also said modernizing the building’s facade would help.
“It’s concrete, metal and plastic, you can’t change that a whole lot, but there are some things that we could do to soften that up just a little bit to make it a little more of an inviting environment,” Kempf said.
All these improvements would cost a “huge number.” But Kempf said anywhere between $5 to $10 million would significantly improve the arena. With these funds, he said the building would be ready in time for the basketball tournament.
But it’s hard to hold any large events without a nearby hotel. The Red Lion Hotel, the only one Downtown, closed in 2019 and has sat vacant since.
“We need that hotel,” Kempf said. “There are certain events that have to have that element to be successful. That’s really critical for us to have that partnership. It’s not really a financial partnership, but it’s a neighboring partnership. We really need that.”
The hotel was recently bought by HDDA, which plans to refurbish and open it in 2022.
“We sure want to have that hotel operational, then we don’t want to have to shuttle people away from the Downtown,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray.
Additional amenities also would revitalize the area, especially the riverfront development. The master plan includes three steps. The first is the River Bluff Trail, which is to be completed this year. An RV park is also part of the plan that is expected to be done soon, too.
Another project, Robidoux Landing, has been delayed as the city decides how to move forward with the Interstate 229 bridge.
The cost of the entire plan is about $90 million, with both private investment and public assistance. Public funding for the project is about $25 million.
“The city’s position in trying to encourage the revitalization of the riverfront is to stimulate private investment with public assistance,” Thompson said. “It’s a long-term plan. We anticipate once there’s a couple activities that kickoff within the area that’ll help attract other private investment.”
While some parts of the plan should be completed by the tournament, a full revitalization of the riverfront will take much longer.
“We as a city have to market our opportunities, as we are competing against other cities, regionally, for the same types of events,” Thompson said. “How do we attract these events to consider St. Joseph as a location, one based on meeting and event size? How many hotel rooms do you have within close proximity? What do you have to entertain those residents who are experiencing, attending an event or those who are visiting St. Joseph?”
Right now, the answers to those questions are slim. However, the Downtown development of Civic Arena, the hotel and the riverfront development will help. And now because of the women’s basketball tournament, the clock is ticking, and the city will have to beat the buzzer.
“The Civic Arena becomes a really attractive venue with those elements around it,” Kempf said. “The business community benefits from it. Downtown’s already improving, and I think that just kind of gives it a little boost.”