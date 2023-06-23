Mokaska Pride

Mokaska Coffee has organized a pride event to raise funds with local businesses for a St. Louis-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

Mokaska Coffee and several businesses are partnering this weekend to celebrate Pride Month and raise funds for a St. Louis organization that provides resources for the transgender community. 

Along with Mokaska, which is hosting its third-annual drag show, each participating Downtown business, including Manic Snail, Club Geek, Oracle's Eye and Sk8Bar, has their own initiatives for Saturday to support the St. Louis Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.