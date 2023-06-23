Mokaska Coffee and several businesses are partnering this weekend to celebrate Pride Month and raise funds for a St. Louis organization that provides resources for the transgender community.
Along with Mokaska, which is hosting its third-annual drag show, each participating Downtown business, including Manic Snail, Club Geek, Oracle's Eye and Sk8Bar, has their own initiatives for Saturday to support the St. Louis Metro Trans Umbrella Group.
Andy Montee, Mokaska owner, said he prioritizes events like this to create a safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community in St. Joseph.
"We really wanted to include something in June and it's just been a really good turnout," Montee said. "It's been a hard time for people in Missouri, in the LGBTQ community, so it's important for us to kind of just turn out and show our community that there's a lot of people here who support them."
Riley Wolfe, Mokaska's creative director, orchestrated the collaboration with the other businesses in hopes of reaching more people in the community while also building a larger, safe presence of support.
"We're actually personal friends with a lot of business owners Downtown, I mean, everybody comes in here and we all collaborate on a bunch of different stuff," Wolfe said. "We just went to them because we assumed that they would maybe want to participate in that, and actually everyone that we reached out to was interested in participating."
The statewide legislation limiting gender-affirming care and other issues that pertain to the LGBTQ+ community has made Pride Month events more important for several local business owners. Montee said Mokaska has tried to make its events as safe and accepting as possible, but staff is prepared for possible backlash.
"It's really important for us to be turning out and to be showing people who live here, who are citizens and parts of our community, that there are people here who support them, so that's kind of our overarching mission here," Montee said. "We have a really great and supportive Downtown community, a lot of us look out for each other, and I think it's important to show the people here in St. Joe that there are businesses where they can feel comfortable and supported as well."
While no one has come into Mokaska with a negative attitude or approach toward their supportive environment, Wolfe said, they have seen some comments on their posts online pertaining to the event. She said that won't stop Mokaska from being a space of support for the community.
"A lot of the people who are collaborating are queer, a lot of us here are queer," Wolfe said. "We all just want to create a space where we can all have something for us, and so other people can see that we exist in St. Joe and that it's all good."
The drag show, which will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 9 p.m., is becoming a staple that Mokaska staff say they are proud to have started and brought into the community. All of this year's performers come from the Kansas City or St. Joseph areas and have performed at Mokaska before.
Sk8Bar will have a free gender-affirming store for the community to visit and take what they need from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oracle's Eye is raffling off four $60 gift cards for their store. Club Geek is donating a portion of their drink sales for a specialty drink to the Metro Trans Umbrella Group and Manic Snail is donating 25% of their daily sales.
