The annual 5K donut dash took place Saturday morning, and helped raise funds for historical sites in St. Joseph that are needing the funds more than ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing tourism.

The race started at the Patee House Museum and went through Mt. Mora Cemetery and passed by Robidoux Row Museum ending at Gold N Glaze Donut Shop where runners grabbed refreshments and donuts.

"It's popular because it's fun, you know, donuts, and drinks and just a nice Saturday morning in October, we run through a cemetery, which is always fun to do in October," St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Kristi Bailey said.

Bailey said the money raised is critical to the museums and historical landmarks in St. Joseph.

"It's definitely extra important because we do all the money raised from this, we do split between the three organizations, and they've all had fewer tourists this year, they've had just less group buses coming in than they normally would," Bailey said.