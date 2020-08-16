A Northeast Kansas man is being identified by authorities after the discovery of his body on Thursday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a local resident discovered the body of Darren A. Blandin, of Horton, Kansas, within a creek on the local resident's land south of Troy, Kansas. It is not yet known how long the man had been in the creek, the KBI said. At this time, foul play is not suspected.
Following the discovery, the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office, based in Troy, responded and requested help from the KBI Crime Scene Response Team. The KBI said it is currently focused on retracing victim Blandin's final weeks in hopes of discovering the circumstances of his death. It is thought the death probably occurred in July or August.
The KBI said it is requesting for anyone with information in the case to call 1-800-572-7463 (1-800-KS-CRIME). The investigation is said to be ongoing as of Sunday evening.