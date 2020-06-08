The Doniphan County Pet Rescue has been granted non-profit status by the Internal Revenue Service, becoming the county’s first animal-based charity organization.
The rescue was founded by Trina Earl in early 2020. Earl, an animal advocate, was involved in other Northeast Kansas rescues when it became apparent Doniphan County needed a local resource of its own.
“It is important to have a local rescue due to overcrowding of other nearby ones,” Earl said.
A board of directors was established that has held regular meetings since February to begin laying the foundation for the Doniphan County Pet Rescue. The rescue largely operates out of Earl’s home with a small network of foster families to help with housing.
With the designation from the IRS, donations made to the rescue are considered tax deductible. Contributions to the Doniphan County Pet Rescue will be essential for the organization’s growth. Donations can be made at Farmers State Bank in Wathena or given to any board member.
For more information, contact Earl at dpcopetrescue@gmail.com or at 913-370-3297.