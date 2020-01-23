TROY, Kan. — The graphic details of how a man died following multiple physical altercations at a private party last year received their first public hearing on Thursday.
Jason W. Pantle, 42 at the time of his death on Sept. 28, 2019, suffered multiple skull fractures, possibly inflicted by human fists and/or falls to the ground triggered by blunt force trauma, according to testimony by Dr. Altaf Hossain of Frontier Forensic Midwest of Overland Park, Kansas.
The forensic pathologist told Doniphan County Attorney Charles Baskins, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the state of Kansas, that he can’t conclusively determine what injuries led to multiple instances of bleeding on the brain. However, he concluded that Pantle’s death constitutes a homicide on the basis of his autopsy. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested Matthew “Cole” Scherer, Brian A. Spilman Jr. and Scott A. Vandeloo in the case.
The three are charged before the Doniphan County District Court based in Troy, Kansas, with second-degree murder in Pantle’s death. Spilman as of Thursday evening remains in custody at the Doniphan County Jail in Troy; the other two have obtained release on bond.
According to eyewitness testimony presented Thursday, Pantle arrived in the company of others on Sept. 22, 2019, to a private birthday party at a property in the settlement of Doniphan, Kansas. Witnesses consistently testified that Pantle arrived without an invitation, and a confrontation soon enough unraveled into multiple physical altercations.
According to the testimony, Spilman confronted Pantle after the victim, having been asked to leave the party by its hostess, refused to comply. Over the course of the subsequent predawn hours, Pantle became involved in at least three different confrontations with Spilman and Vandeloo. One witness further alleges that Scherer struck Pantle after those confrontations, which his attorney called into question.
At a certain point, Pantle fell to the ground onto a concrete slab outside the structure that served as a focal point for the party, which had several dozen people present. He lost consciousness at this time, witnesses said, and was not again seen to be aware and communicative before his removal from the scene by a private vehicle. Suffering from serious trauma, Pantle eventually received transport to a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital, where he died.
Spilman and Vandeloo are next set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Scherer is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Troy.