People cleaning out their homes while stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic are helping two local organizations further their mission of providing housing to those in need.
In the past few months, many people looked at their closets and decided to donate things they have lost touch with to thrift stores. Two entities in town, Habitat for Humanity’s Restore and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing’s Thrift Shoppe, confirmed they have seen an increase in donations. Both are special because the dollars spent inside their doors help provide homes in St. Joseph.
Pivotal Point manages rent-free apartments that help people save so they can afford to live on their own.
“We’re geared up and ready to help those who need that second chance and just need some time to catch their breath, so to speak, and be able to get things together and get that second chance,” Pivotal Point Executive Director Melissa Frakes, said.
Habitat for Humanity asks individuals who qualify for their affordable homes to spend time volunteering within the organization. The goal is meant to give individuals a sense of community investment.
Habitat’s Restore is St. Joseph’s largest home-furnishing resale store. It supplies patrons from all over Northwest Missouri, according to the store’s director, Tim Osborn.
“We’ve got everything from the chandeliers that you see that can be anywhere from 60 years old, to brand new,” Osborn said. “Things that you won’t see anyplace else in St. Joe and you can get them for pennies on the dollar.”
Money spent at the Restore goes towards funding the local nonprofit organization that’s currently building three houses in its coverage area.
Furniture, doors, curio cabinets, windows and electrical equipment are just some of the items you’ll find inside. They come from the community and sometimes department stores donate discontinued items.
Habitat even has an electrician who reviews appliances to make sure they are efficient and safe to use.
“Everything is new or like new, no rips, tears. It’s been cleaned. It’s been sanitized,” Osborn said.
Pivotal Point is also fully stocked. Clothing racks are stacked, and yet volunteers wearing masks search for additional free space.
“We do have some antique wedding dresses, every once in a while we get some antique furniture,” Frakes said.
The wedding dresses are tastefully hung from the wall, as are men’s shirts that have been paired up with ties.
Pivotal Point set up shop in St. Joseph nine years ago. The organization manages 19 apartments and in 2019 housed 60 adults and 62 children.
During the stay-at-home order, the thrift store had to close its doors for seven weeks, costing Pivotal Point an estimated $43,000.
The organization regularly collaborates with other social welfare agencies in town, including the Crossing and Sisters of Solace, two emergency homeless shelters.
“We’re that next step, sometimes,” Frakes said. “They’ve done a lot of the hard work, but they just need a place that’s stable and safe.”
Habitat for Humanity’s Restore hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the store currently is offering extended hours Tuesdays and Thursdays to 8 p.m. Guests are asked to sign in just in case COVID-19 is discovered inside the store so patrons can be notified.
Pivotal Point’s Thrift Shoppe is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donation times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.