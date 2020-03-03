A sports organization that hosts local girls’ softball leagues has offered up some money to see upgrades at a St. Joseph complex.
Next week, the St. Joseph City Council will vote on whether or not to accept a $40,000 donation from the Midland Empire Sports Association to perform work on the South Park Complex, also known as Drake Field.
Parks department officials say the exact projects that would be completed with the funds will be discussed throughout the process, but improvements are needed either way.
“This is a great partnership with them because they’re coming forward with a donation and they allow the parks department to utilize that money with our manpower and do the work, which saves them a lot of money on the labor cost of it and gives us pretty decent input on what we hope to see done,” Recreation Programs & Athletic Facilities Supervisor David Cavin said.
It is expected that work on the fences, dugouts and bleachers will be done, along with some upgrades to the concrete around some of the fields.
Cavin said St. Joseph has a large number of baseball and softball fields that require constant maintenance, and some neighborhood fields are in need of serious work. He said getting a donation like this for the South Park Complex helps ease the burden for the parks department financially and allows work to be done that likely wouldn’t happen for awhile.
“This donation will be a great help at the South Park Complex,” Cavin said. “It’s going to go a long way into letting us update somethings there.”
Drake Field started out as a hot spot for men’s fast-pitch softball and continued to be used heavily for those leagues from the 1950s to the 1970s. Later on, girls’ and women’s fast-pitch softball became more common at the complex.
“As time wore on, the popularity of men’s fast-pitch dwindled and the popularity of girls’ fast-pitch grew,” Cavin said.
He said the field is used for a spring and fall league and, at times, sees play up to six days a week.
Due to the popularity of the complex, the work may be slow as to not interrupt play. Cavin said it could take as much as two years to use up all of the money, depending on which projects are done and how much they cost.
The City Council will see the item at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9.