St. Joseph Police officers were called to respond to shots fired in the 1900 block of Savannah Avenue late Sunday around midnight, which resulted in a dog being shot.
Sgt. Brett Kelley with the St. Joseph Police Department said when officers arrived to the area, they were directed to the house of 1911 Savannah Ave.
When Mike Orr came out of his house, his dog Brutus got out as well.
"(I) immediately told the officers, don't shoot, he won't bite you. It was uncalled for, he saw me and my son going to go pick up the dog to get him out of the situation and the cop just shot him," Orr said. "Brutus was never really close enough to bite him."
Kelley explained, "The dog was acting aggressively. It was jumping on the officer and the officer made a judgment based off of the animal's actions."
When asked about the officer's proximity Kelley said this, "There's evidence that was on the officer of the dog being right on him."
Animal Control was called to the scene, however, they did not take any action due to Brutus still being alive.
Orr and his family reached out to multiple veterinary clinics but were told they need to have at least $250 in order to be seen.
They were finally able to get Brutus in at the East Hills Veterinary Clinic on Monday morning.
"Right now the latest update we got from the doctor after he did the X-ray, (the bullet) went in under his right eye. It's caused severe damage to it. He might not be able to see through it anymore," Jamie Orr, Mike's wife, said. "It went out the back of his mouth, down his neck and the bullet is stuck in his neck. It barely missed his jugular and carotid arteries."
Brutus is facing at least a couple of surgeries, according to the family, and they've been receiving donations from the community already.
Jamie Orr said the vet where Brutus is being attended to received $500 toward the bill and many others have reached out to help.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me that has been shared on Facebook.
As for the initial call of shots fired, Kelley said there was no evidence found.