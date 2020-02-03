Getting a divorce is certainly not the most cheerful way to ring in a new year.
However, for years January has unofficially been dubbed “Divorce Month” by many legal experts. Lawyers across the United States claim to see an increase in divorce cases of 25% to 30% every January.
The causes are many, said St. Joseph attorney Terri Lowdon.
“One is a lot of people just choose not to file during Thanksgiving and Christmas season because it’s the holidays and they try to last it out,” she said.
Lowdon added that another reason is the holidays themselves bring a lot of stress.
“If you take a family that’s already having difficulties and are in trouble and you add the stress of the holidays on it, then that adds to the financial stress for the family and the bills start coming in January ...,” she added.
Russell Marnell, principal lawyer at the Marnell Law Group in Melville, New York, said in a Reader’s Digest article that the holidays lead to an increase in January divorces in a combination of ways.
“A couple that is struggling to maintain a marriage may often be prompted to consider divorce as part of one or both of the partners’ self-evaluation that comes with the new year. Many people make New Year’s resolutions to put their personal lives in order, even if that includes ending an unhealthy marriage,” Marnell said.
Marnell added another reason people divorce in January is tax issues.
“You may have filed a joint return in the past and you don’t want to deal with that going forward,” he said.
Lowdon said alcohol can also be a problem, as many holiday celebrations include it.
“You have domestic abuse problems that rise up because of alcohol consumption over the holiday period. Too much celebration sometimes is not good for a family,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the divorce rate in the United States is 3.2% per 1,000 people.
Another trend Lowdon noticed is that motions to modify divorce cases usually rise in the late summer months.
“I see motions to modify cases go up right about the time for school to start because the kids have went and stayed with the non-custodial parent for the the summer and the child says ‘Gee, I like it here. I don’t want to go back home,” she said.