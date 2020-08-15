Earlier this summer, the St. Joseph School District set a few deadlines for enrollment, but the process remains open.
The district is maintaining an online portal for all related purposes — www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/back_to_school — and a district spokesperson said on Thursday that it remains very important for people to get registered.
This is to be done as far in advance as possible of Monday, Aug. 31, the first day of school. If a given family forgets to enroll their children, those children should still report to the elementary school, middle school or high school that covers their area; at this time, the spokesperson said, they will be prompted to wait at the school building for a short period while enrollment paperwork is filled out and processed.
"It's not going to be a matter of anyone being turned away from the building," the spokesperson said. "They will be taken care of that day at the school."
There may be a bit of confusion about the deadline for online enrollment. As of Saturday, the district's website said the online enrollment process "will close" on Aug. 7.
"If you do not have access to enroll online, you will need to contact your student's school on August 3 to make an appointment to register in-person," the Back-to-School advisory states.
These dates follow on to the July 31 enrollment deadline for the Virtual Academy, which begins Monday, Aug. 31, the same day as in-person education.
However, a district spokesperson said Wednesday that the dates were intended, effectively, as a gentle prod and were designed to cause families to understand that time is of the essence during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The deadlines don't pose any hindrance on the enrollment process for families who need to get on the rolls in these days after their passage.
Enrollment is a key financial question for the school district. Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said Monday that he is anticipating an enrollment decrease this year, the scale of which is hard to predict.
Edgar did reference the fall 2019 decrease of 146 students, leaving 10,768 on the rolls at that time, as a benchmark; a loss double that in size, or about 300 students, is possible. The district will have only an educated guess to work with until September; a district spokesperson said on Thursday that the final headcount will be submitted on or about Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Among other monies, the district receives a state payment of $6,375 per student. An enrollment drop of 200 students could cost the district more than $1 million in state funding. That would stack on on to seven figures in lost funding in recent months; further reductions are anticipated.
Thus, online enrollment portals are being maintained indefinitely, and the district has said it hopes all families will get enrolled soon. Further information is available by the Parent & Student Handbook, promoted by the district on Saturday: bit.ly/31dN3Iz.
Appointments must be made in advance to go inside the school buildings at this time. Each school is allowing families to call and schedule an enrollment appointment. Information on each school, and how to contact education leaders there, can be found by visiting https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/ and then using the "Select a School" drop down menu.