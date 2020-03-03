The St. Joseph School District held its Long Range Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday.
It comes as no surprise that the main topic of discussion was the master facilities plan.
"I think we've decided, come to a consensus, we need to take a step back, pause and -where we are," School Board President Seth Wright said.
It's clear the community is divided between how many high schools there should be, and the committee is looking to get more data on how to bring the community together to find a solution.
"We really intended this to be a comprehensive master facilities plan that addressed all the way from the high schools through the middle schools and down to the elementary," Wright said. "So we need a little more data so we can come back to the community and answer a lot of the questions that we're not able to answer at this time."
The committee hopes that by taking a pause in moving forward with a plan, this will allow everyone to have a better understanding of what solutions to look into.
"Until the board, our administration, and our teachers and staff are on the same page, I'm not sure there's a way we're going to be able to go out and really engage and educate the community on what the path is forward," Wright said.
Reaching out to teachers and staff first and can be a challenge, especially during this time in the school year.
"It's difficult, as we'd have a short time. As hard as it is to believe (we're now toward) the end of the school year, but I think there's some ways we can engage them through surveys, through listening to them, maybe hosting some meetings and just gathering that data and feedback," Wright said. "Some of that has occurred, but I think we need to have a way that all of our staff can feel included in that process."