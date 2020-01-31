McCormick Distilling in Weston, Missouri, produced a commemorative Chiefs Super Bowl IV decanter of bourbon after Kansas City beat the Vikings in 1970. Fifty years later, the manufacturer, which operates now as the Holladay Distillery, is planning a commemorative bottle of 360 Vodka if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.
If the distillery's new Super Bowl championship bottles become available, they will be for sale in "Chiefs Kingdom," which includes Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, said Jordan Germano, Holladay's communications manager.
"Everybody should be on the lookout. Hopefully things all go well on Sunday, and we will be shortly releasing after the game hopefully a championship ... bottle, " Germano said.
McCormick has been distilling alcohol in Weston since 1856, and has seen great interest in the public from Chiefs decanter bottles from Super Bowl IV. Some of those decanters, presumably saved for decades, are popping up again around the area, and the distillery is looking to buy any from people wanting to sell them.
There were only around 1,000 of the bourbon decanters sold in 1970.
While Holladay Distillery does not currently distill bourbon, its 360 Vodka, a premium brand, is the official vodka of both the Chiefs and the Royals.
"To be a part of great institutions such as the Chiefs and the Royals and the wonderful partners that we have gotten to work with, it's very exciting, especially to be out here in Weston, but still have that local Kansas City community connection," Germano said. "It's been a lot of fun."