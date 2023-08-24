Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie said the Children’s Discovery Center project has been a big commitment by the organizations involved. The Discovery Center is on track to open in fall 2024.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie said the Children’s Discovery Center project has been a big commitment by the organizations involved. The Discovery Center is on track to open in fall 2024.
The Children’s Discovery Center sits at the corner Sixth and Felix Streets. It is being developed inside the Plymouth Building.
The Children’s Discovery Center is progressing as planned, with more than $700,000 in grants being awarded in the past week to help bring the project to life.
Last week, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $250,000 to the Discovery Center to support the construction of a water table interactive exhibit.
Jody Carlson, vice president of engineering and business development at American Water, said the partnership aligns with the company’s goal of educating the public.
“We’re able to partner with them and create this water table, be a fun environment for the kids to come and be a part of and learn and understand how the water works with the environment,” he said.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation also received a $484,796 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to support learning experiences within the Discovery Center.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie said she is appreciative of their partners who have helped fund the project.
“This project has been a big commitment by a lot of community members and organizations coming together, looking at the future of our community, and thinking about what we could do together to promote young families staying and thriving in our region,” she said.
Having another attraction Downtown can help local businesses that would benefit from the extra traffic the Discovery Center could bring.
“We know that the Discovery Center will bring families from across our region and families that are looking for fun experiences for their young children, something that will bring them into St. Joseph, not only to experience the Discovery Center, but also to visit other attractions, to go out, to eat and enjoy the Civic Arena while they’re here,” she said.
Gaddie said the foundation is within 10% of reaching its fundraising goal for the Discovery Center. She previously told News-Press NOW that $19 million is needed to develop the center in the Plymouth Building at 521 Felix St.
“We are under construction in the interior of the building, working through the process of getting the building ready for exhibits,” she said. “And at the same time, we’re working the design process, working our way towards final designs, and looking forward to turning that corner to putting the building into use very soon.”
