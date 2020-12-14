The news reports of house fires rarely share the vivid details of the actual event: the stress of getting out of the house, the good Samaritans trying to help and, of course, the firefighters putting out the flames.
Cheryl Anderson and Warren Hunter are sharing their story because they want to identify those who helped them on one of the hardest days they experienced in 2020, which took place on Aug. 21.
The fire began before 5 a.m. at 2722 S. 19th St. in a red-tagged vacant structure. The flames spread from that house to the neighbors' homes, including that of Anderson, Hunter and their three dogs.
“All of the sudden – bam, bam, bam on the door, it sounded like the police,” Hunter said. “It was our neighbor across the street. He said, ‘Your house is on fire, you need to get out’.”
Anderson was getting dressed and Hunter was rounding up the dogs when the fire department arrived at the scene.
“Right as I opened the door, or as I started to open the door, the firemen kicked it in,” Hunter recalled.
Hunter and Anderson wanted to express their thanks to fireman Joel Hardee for that act, as well as their appreciation for the three fire engines that arrived to the scene so quickly.
One of the department's top priorities is to protect people, and that begins with getting individuals out of a burning structure.
That step was actually even more important in this fire, because the gas line ignited while Anderson was still inside the home.
In the following days, the American Red Cross put the couple up in a local motel. That’s when two of their dogs, Katana and Fett ran away. They are seeking help from the community on finding their whereabouts. If you have information, call 816-341-5335.
While Hunter and Anderson were staying in the hotel, they were connected with Mark Dobbs of Northwest Health Services for help in replacing their identification paperwork.
That connection with Dobbs brought another source of help -- Kayla Acklin with Catholic Charities Kansas City - St. Joseph. She helps veterans find housing in Buchanan County, and Hunter was a U.S. Army Ranger for seven years.
Unfortunately, the couple did not have renters' insurance for the home on 19th Street, but they decided to make the purchase for their new home.
Both Hunter and Anderson agree their story is filled with happy circumstances, although the hardship is apparent as well.
They are happy they have each other and want to thank the St. Joseph Fire Department, the American Red Cross, the St. Joseph Police Department, Catholic Charities, Northwest Health Services and Dan Craig with the City of St. Joseph.