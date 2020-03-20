One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Livingston County.
During the evening, Livingston County Sheriff's Office deputies had a vehicle stop/investigation in Wheeling, Missouri, and reportedly experienced problems with the adult male driver.
During the incident, a deputy shot the individual, who was later pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A deputy sheriff was treated and later released from Hedrick Medical Center.
Last night, Sheriff Steve Cox requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC handle this investigation. A spokesman for the patrol declined to comment further Friday.
The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, which is normal procedure.