The annual Free Fishing Days has begun this weekend, and people are taking advantage of the free fishing to spend some quality time outdoors.
The Missouri Department of Conservation holds Free Fishing Days every first weekend of June. This year, people can fish without a permit or trout tags from the 6th to the 8th. Krug Park Lagoon and the Everyday Pond at Missouri Western State University will be free to the public this weekend.
Cousins Andrew Fox and Banyan Krameo went fishing at the Everyday Pond to look for bluegills and catfish as a way to get out of the house and have fun.
"My uncle has a little bit of land, so we go out there and fish once every two weeks or once a week," Fox said.
Fox said he's glad others can participate in Free Fishing Days so people can get outside time and socially distance at the same time.
"I think it's good, especially during this time of quarantine. There's not a whole lot we can do, and so I think fishing is a way for people to like get out of the house," Fox said.
The MCD has other free fishing events coming up, including some virtual programs.
On Monday, June 8, the Cape Girardeau Nature Center will be hosting a virtual smallmouth bass program. Those attending can learn more about catching smallmouth bass in hot temperatures, where to fish and how to find bass in stream.
On Thursday, July 9, there will be a fish filleting class at the Krug Park Lagoon complete with gear and bait. All participants must have a fishing permit and be between the ages of 16 and 64.
For more information about fishing permits and fishing events, visit the MCD website.