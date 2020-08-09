St. Joseph dental offices have adapted their operation models since reopening and being flooded with patients before school starts back up.
Dr. Andrew Euler’s office was shut down for eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic and when it opened in May, staff put safety measures in place to reduce the number of people inside and keep a safe environment.
“We pre-screen all patients the day before over the phone with a list of questions that help us determine the level of risk that the patient themselves might’ve been exposed,” Euler said.
When patients arrive, they must call and have someone come outside to get them, check temperature and screen them again with the same questions.
“They have to put a mask on before entering and until getting to their chair where they can take their mask off until the appointment is over,” Euler said.
Dentists always wore masks before COVID-19, but Euler said his office uses higher-level masks that provide more protection.
“The type of masks is procedure dependent and we wear a higher level of masks for those types of procedures that produce more aerosols,” Euler said.
Euler said adapting to the changes has been a pretty easy process for the office, but it’s still weird having to go outside every time a patient comes for a visit.
Another office that’s getting used to a new operation model is Bratton Dental Co. Office manager Randi Wahlert said the office now washes and dries their scrubs before and after each day at the office.
“We have lots of protective gear now with full masks, we take temperatures and have our barriers at the front desk,” Wahlert said.
Marcia Masters, assistant office manager, said everyone coming to their office also fills out a COVID questionnaire.
“We take them back to the room where the treatment will be performed rather than letting them sit in the waiting room,” Masters said.
The staff said that the majority of patients have been thankful that the safety precautions are in place and feel very comfortable during appointments.
“We’ve been here a long time and we never thought we’d see anything like this,” Wahlert said.
After being closed for six weeks, they had patients fearful about coming back in and others who couldn’t wait to get in for a check-up or procedure.
“People that I would consider high risk still want to come in,” Wahlert said.
Employees wear the level-three masks while working and in the treatment rooms hygienists and the doctor wear N95 masks and sometimes an additional face shield depending the procedure.
Both offices plan to keep current safety measures in place for a long time because of the effectiveness and safety of patients and employees.
“It doesn’t hurt to be overprotective, that’s for sure,” Wahlert said.