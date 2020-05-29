If you passed by the intersection of North Belt Highway and Fredrick Avenue on Friday you probably saw people out with signs.
Protesters stood on the corner and could be heard chanting "I can't breathe," "black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace."
On Monday, George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis. During the incident, Floyd could be heard pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.
One of the protesters, Guillermo Pena, shared why the protesters had gathered.
"We're here because black lives matter. We have a system that is systemically against people of color and minorities. It can happen to black live. It can happen to Latino, Asian, and even white at this point."
When asked about the events happening in Minneapolis and why protesting in general is important Pena said, "All I can tell people, when you protest, please think of Dr. Martin Luther King, peace, no violence."
Protesters consisted of those who had driven by and stopped to join.
"I was driving back home from Walmart and just saw and hopped out of my car and show up and show my support," protester Kori Wisdom said.
The group is planning to protest again at the same location on Saturday at noon with hopes that more people will join.