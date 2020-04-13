There are multiple agencies in St. Joseph working to feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All have their own angles, and for Interserv’s Meals on Wheels program, it’s mainly business as usual.
Normally hot meals are delivered throughout the week, but to cut down on traffic and other factors, multiple meals are being delivered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Between 2,000 and 3,000, and that’s just on Monday,” Anita Adams, who helps with Meals on Wheels, said. “We have more that go out tomorrow. We have 15 routes that go out today, so about 15 drivers.”
Adams helps the drivers load meals into their cars, like Jerry Schwichtenberg, who passed out around 75 meals at Village East Senior Living on Monday morning.
To get the meals ready for the drivers, a handful of volunteers work an assembly line that would make Henry Ford proud.
A scoop of an entree, a scoop of a couple sides and then the meals are sealed in plastic before being stored in the refrigerator.
“We have meatloaf, we have chicken, we have fish,” Adams said. “There's all kinds of different stuff, plus they have sides like corn, you know, vegetables.”
Milk and bread are a part of the care packages as well.
Schwichtenberg has been delivering meals for 12 years, and he said he gets a lot of satisfaction out of the volunteer work.
“The fact is that you give back to the community, what the community has given you through the years,” Schwichtenberg said. “The second great commandment was to love your neighbor as yourself, and I'm trying to live that status in my life.”
One of the recipients at the senior living apartments was a 91-year-old lady who was happy to have a short conversation with Schwichtenberg after taking this week’s meals.
Another resident said he gave her too much food but agreed to share it with her neighbors after Schwichtenberg suggested the idea.
“It’s a blessing for the people, not only for me, but for them,” Schwichtenberg said. "It's not only the fact that you're doing this as a volunteer, but you're doing it out of out of love for one another."
News-Press NOW reporter Marcus Clem contributed to this story.