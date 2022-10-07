The COVID-19 pandemic provided an unexpected financial boost to many in the U.S., but with the economy potentially facing a recession, households and businesses could have challenging months and years ahead. And after years of encouraging downward trends, this could mean that bankruptcies in the U.S. will once again be in focus.

The pandemic’s impact on consumer debt was one pleasant economic surprise. Amid government stimulus payments and forbearance policies, increased savings during COVID shutdowns and a tight labor market with opportunities for wage growth, Americans have made strong progress in paying down debt over the last two years. But more recently, with inflation eating into budgets, lenders raising interest rates and some industries seeing major layoffs, households are starting to feel greater financial pressures that could make it harder to keep up with debt payments.

