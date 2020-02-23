On February 15, the communications center sent out a call, requesting a response from Capt. Thomas Downing of the DeKalb Fire Protection District. After calling out several times with no return, the dispatcher delivered what is known as the “last call” for the late firefighter.
“On behalf of the community of DeKalb, Missouri, and the DeKalb Fire Protection District, it is with deep sadness and sorrow to report that after 25 years of heroism, bravery and service, Capt. Thomas Downing has completed his last and final call,” the dispatcher said.
This was the call that was sent out as the friends and family of Downing laid the man to rest, only a few days after he passed away at the age of 88.
According to the Chief Joseph Talbot of the Protection District, Downing was a man who had a profound impact on the community. Downing was a founding member of the volunteer fire department, had served on the local school board and was even mayor of the small town for a few years.
“He was all about the community — always,” Talbot said. “I mean, he loved this community so much. He loved his firefighters. He loved his family. He loved seeing new men and women join the department.”
Downing was one of the community members of DeKalb who decided the area was in need of a fire department in 1981. The man volunteered many years of his life to help build the department that would come to serve a large district of the rural area just south of St. Joseph.
“He was the type that you could always count on him,” Talbot said. “I mean, if there was a call way out in the district, and you needed a truck there, he would get the truck there. And I mean, no matter what, you could count on him being there with the truck.”
The man was a steady pillar for the department, serving in leadership roles and on the department’s board until around age 84. His leadership impacted the men and women around him, pushing the younger generation to have a heart of service, according to Capt. Casey Spencer, current president of the protection board.
“Him and another gentleman were really the reason I joined the board, because they were trying to find some younger blood, as you say,” Spencer said. “They just made me want to try to represent the community as well as they did.”
Even after his retirement, Downing continued to support the volunteer fire department he had helped found, according to his daughter Lisa Anders.
“He loved watching all the young men and women come to the department,” Anders said. “He put a lot of time into helping form the department and would always still listen to the calls.”
His daughter Lori Stickler expressed that the family and the community were losing someone who many looked up to.
“He was the best of us,” Stickler said. “He loved his family and his DeKalb fire family.”
Downing’s fire family certainly loved him back. Talbot said they plan to create a memorial in his honor in their bay area, where they would be reminded of the man every time they raced to their trucks to serve the community Downing worked to protect.
“If I can be half the man that Tom was, then I’ve succeeded in life,” Downing said.