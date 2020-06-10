“DeKalb County to 718” came the call over the radio. No answer was heard.
Former DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was buried on Wednesday in Amity, Missouri, following a private funeral service and public burial. Clark was killed in a line of duty crash on June 3.
“The biggest message that I can put out is our honor and respect for Andy,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. “And that, you know, he died serving his community.”
Clark’s family participated in a funeral at the Oak Christian Church at 11 a.m. The general public was allowed to attend Clark’s burial at 1:30 p.m.
Representatives from more than 40 law enforcement agencies were in attendance, as were member’s of Clark’s family. Clark’s casket was brought from the church down a small hill to the grave site in a horse-drawn buggy, its path lined by law enforcement officers.
Media photography of the interment was prohibited.
After a gun salute and the playing of taps, American flags were given to members of Clark’s family. According to a program given to attendees, Clark enjoyed taxidermy, sword making, spray-paint artwork and carpentry.
He also loved “anything he could do barefoot.”
Clark is survived by his wife, Jodi, his four children and four stepchildren.
“We want to pay respect and take care of his family,” Puett said. “And his family at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”
Because his death occurred within 10 months of an election, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners appointed Kasey Keesaman to serve as sheriff. Keesaman was Clark’s chief deputy, according to Puett.
“We have the watch,” the dispatcher said, as patrons left the service.