Authorities are seeking a man in connection with the shooting death of another man Thursday in Maysville, Missouri.
Officials identified the victim as 43-year-old Casey Gabbard. According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call involving a man needing an ambulance Thursday in the area of 1200 Highland Street in Maysville. Gabbard was found unresponsive when they arrived with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's release said.
A no-bond arrest warrant was issued in the death Friday for Brian Christopher Graham for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Graham's whereabouts are unknown, according to DeKalb County officials. He has ties to the Cameron and St. Joseph areas and was last seen driving a 2010 gray or silver Lincoln MKZ, the release said. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Online court documents list Graham's address as 1200 Highland St. in Maysville.
Anyone with information on Graham's location should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.