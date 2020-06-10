The recent protests have many looking into what might need to change within the country, including police departments.
The city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, has been discussing defunding police, but there are questions on what that would look like.
“I think a lot of it comes back to how do you define defunding police? I think that’s a very serious matter that’s open to a lot of interpretation right now, and I don’t think there’s any clear guidance on what exactly people are talking about when they mention that,” Capt. Jeff Wilson, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.
To some when they hear “defund the police,” they imagine not having a police department at all, but to a police department it can mean something else.
“When I hear defunding police, I hear that we’re not going to enhance things any further,” Wilson said. “We’ve had to operate under budget constraints and make things work and that’s very difficult.”
Looking at either side of the spectrum, both can have a big impact for the obvious reason of not having anyone to call to report a crime, to police departments not having resources to connect with their community.
“We like to provide a lot of services to our community because we know the more that we can invest in our community, the better working relationship we have with our community,” Wilson said. “Therefore, the better opportunity we have to solve these crimes, apprehend these offenders that commit these crimes, so it all works together.”
The other impact is the programs that allow officers to build relationships with the community also could be affected by a constricted budget.
“The lack of funding, we really have to think outside the box to provide things like safe driver programs and some of the homeless programs that we’ve been working with to work with the homeless people in our community to help them,” Wilson said. “To do things like provide Citizens’ Academy and come here and see really what we’re completely about as a department and really get to experience that on top of meeting a lot of the officers around here.”
The list of programs and resources go on, but Wilson stresses these are the most important to the police department, “That’s our goal, is to enhance our services to our community to make our community a better place, to work with our community and make it safer and a better place to live,” Wilson said.