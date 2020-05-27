An accused killer is asking a judge to ensure he receives a fair trial after the state filed notice that it intends to seek the death penalty in his case, court records obtained by News-Press NOW show.
According to charges against him, Garland Joseph Nelson killed Nicholas and Justin Diemel after the brothers traveled to his family farm last year as part of a business deal. Nelson would like to wear “street clothes” during his court appearances, and his defense asked for each and every proceeding in the case to be audio recorded or transcribed.
“The defense intends to litigate fully each and every objection, issue, motion and ruling in this case,” wrote Patrick Berrigan, one of Nelson’s public defenders. “Without a complete record, a reviewing court will be without the means to determine what unrecorded statements or arguments were presented.”
Berrigan also referenced the potential “of appellate review at both the state and federal level for years, even decades, to come.”
He also wrote that Nelson is likely to be photographed or videotaped in whatever clothing he’s wearing.
“It has long been recognized that forcing a defendant to appear before jurors in jail garb poses an unconstitutional infringement on his right to a fair trial,” Berrigan wrote in a motion. “Although the pretrial hearings will be before the court and not a jury, this case has generated substantial publicity in Caldwell County and beyond.”
In support of his motion, Berrigan filed several media reports as exhibits.
“It is a virtual certainty that one or more media representatives will cover pretrial proceedings, and that photos and film footage will be taken of the accused entering or leaving the courtroom,” Berrigan wrote. “It is this footage of Mr. Nelson clad in jail attire that the defense wants to avoid, images wholly inconsistent with the proposition that Mr. Nelson is presumed innocent.”
A search of online court records shows the prosecution has not yet filed a response to Nelson’s motions.