Although school may look different this year, parents should still keep safety measures in mind, including the amount of information they may be sharing about their child.
Many parents show their pride in their student's achievements in school by using decals on their cars, but this could give quite a bit away about their kid.
"There's always a possibility, you never know what lengths someone's going to go to, to follow you and seek you out and potentially want to harm your family," Sgt. Roy Hoskins of the St. Joseph Police Department, said.
That information can indicate what your child is involved in and when they could be at school and at home.
"If you're putting things like your child in a football uniform, someone may know that child is not going to be home that afternoon because of football practice or where they go to school, they might wait outside of school," Hoskins said.
Hoskins also said it can be a bad idea to actually have actual names and ages of the children along with the school name.
"There are people out there that potentially target specific age children and if they think you might have a boy or a girl in that specific age group, because predators are fairly age-specific, unfortunately. They might use that as a way to do some research and potentially find a victim," Hoskins said.
Another point Hoskins mentioned the potential danger of using military decals that could indicate one of the parents being gone and making the family more vulnerable.