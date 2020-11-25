The deadline for applying for assistance through the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program is approaching.
AFL-CIO Community Services will stop accepting applications for the 2020 Christmas season at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The program’s goal is to serve everyone who needs assistance during the holiday season. It is designed to match needy families and individuals in the area with those who are willing to help so everyone can enjoy the Christmas holidays.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the application process has been different for the 2020 program. Applications are available for pick-up or printing through the agency website (www.helpmenow.org). Applicants take application pamphlets home to complete and return it no later than Dec 1. Upon return, agency staff will call applicants to complete their application. Applications are not complete until applicants have heard back from agency staff. Anyone who applies needs to be sure to answer any unknown calls they many receive as it could be agency staff calling to complete their application.
For any Spanish-speaking individuals, phone applications will be taken by appointment only. Call Maria at 408-796-9512 to make an appointment.
When returning their application, applicants are required to bring the $2 processing fee. Applicants must not bring children when dropping off materials for the program.