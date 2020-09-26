Reminisce Days is a yearly tradition in Dearborn, and this year despite COVID-19, the community worked together to make the event greater than last year.
The weekend included a cornhole tournament, parade, a variety of vendors and a parade among other activities.
Each year the parade and festival honors a part of Dearborn history. This year it was Nash Gas, a company that has been within the community for 75 years.
“We always honor our vets every year … but this year we expanded a little bit, we’ve got 28 booths,” Donald Sams, parade announcer said. “They’re all free booths, we don’t charge the people to come in and everything. We do ask them for a small donation if they can do so.”
Sams said it is difficult for small towns to get together and the pandemic has made it increasingly hard, but the group at the Community Betterment of Dearborn was able to hold the festival.
“We’re very happy to see the people out, it’s great to see that many people in the streets here shopping and looking at everything, we greatly appreciate that.
Sams said they stressed social distancing and wearing masks at the festival.
“Were going to have to live through it, I’m really happy in the way people are wearing their masks and everything today, it’s a great thing,” Sams said.
The parade included an opening by Nash Gas followed by community members and local businesses as well as vintage cars and tractors.