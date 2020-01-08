Megan McCamy, a college and career counselor at Central High School, is well aware of the complex nature of transitioning from high school to college.
As the second half of the school year begins, some students are receiving letters from colleges and universities across the nation urging them to come visit their campuses. The pressure is compounded by thoughts of financial aid, scholarship opportunities and deadlines galore.
“Students are being inundated with information from colleges as early as freshman year. They're getting things in the mail, emails – they are being bombarded with information. So as they get closer to senior year, they should really start thinking about it and considering what they are going to do beyond high school.”
To start, she encourages students and their parents do research and read through all of the information that they receive. Then, start asking the bigger questions: How does financial aid factor in? What can the family afford? Does the student plan on going out of state? If so, can they afford the out-of-state tuition?
“Sometimes students don't really even understand the difference or what every place has to offer. So we always recommend to students that they definitely take a visit to any schools they're interested in,” McCamy said. “I recommend many times using that summer between junior and senior year to check out some schools. They can maybe narrow their list down a little bit and then follow up senior year.”
She also recommends students make lists of deadlines when it comes to applying, not only for classes, but for dorms and scholarships. As each school has different deadlines, McCamy said keeping track of everything can be a bit confusing.
“Financial aid is also huge, and it can be very confusing. So just make sure that you are really looking at everything that college sends you so you know how much is it going to cost. What scholarships have they already offered you?” she said.
She said it’s important to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FASFA, which will tell if students are eligible for any grants and is based on financial need.
“Then the college prepares your financial aid award letter, and when students get those, they can sometimes be a little bit tricky to read because, unfortunately, they're all in various formats,” McCamy said. “But if you are considering two or three colleges, compare those financial aid letters so you can see the bottom line. What is it going to cost me to go there? Will I have to take out loans? What are parents going to contribute?”
She also highlighted the importance of scholarships, and while some can be found online, McCamy recommends starting with local scholarship opportunities and those specific to the school this student is hoping to attend. After that, broaden the search to those that appeal to more specific aspects of the student, be it their ACT scores, GPA or interest in extracurriculars.