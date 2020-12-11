The deadline for mailing holiday gifts is nearing, and sooner might be better with the high level of traffic a local business has seen.
The staff at Goin’ Postal in St. Joseph has seen a massive increase in people mailing Christmas items because of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes everything from supplies, food and now presents for the holiday season.
“We have been shipping everything this year,” Rhonda Blaylock, owner of Goin’ Postal, said.
The holiday rush has been very real for the company, and Blaylock said they have been shipping out presents starting at Black Friday.
For those still needing to ship their gifts, Blaylock has a couple of dates to keep in mind.
“We ask that they ship early, at least by Dec. 15, because the week of Christmas you will have to overnight to make sure it gets there on time,” Blaylock said. She also said the earlier, the better as there are many more gifts being shipped this year with people staying home for the holidays.
According to the United States Postal Service website, Dec. 15 is the cut-off for retail ground service, and Dec. 18 is the last day for first-class mail service for items to arrive by Christmas. Priority mail service has a cut-off date of Dec. 19 and priority mail express stops at Dec. 23.
There are earlier deadlines for shipping to Alaska and Hawaii, as well and international. Those can be found at usps.com/holiday.
Local businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, but Blaylock said hers is doing really well with people coming in and out all year.
With the surge of people in the store, there have been extra precautions put in place since the pandemic began. That includes wiping the counters down after every single use and having plenty of sanitizer on hand for both customers and employees.