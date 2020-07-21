The St. Joseph School District may have sought to answer as many questions as possible in its Monday morning release of information about the coming fall semester; to the extent that it did, many more have arisen.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 600 people had commented on or shared a Facebook post in which the district digitally released a packet of information about its fall plans, at the same time members of the media were briefed at Spring Garden Middle School. Online, a focus of conversation is the launch of the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, which Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marlie Williams and her office crafted from scratch, in house, over the summer.
The district has set a Virtual Academy enrollment deadline of Friday, July 31; all classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.
"A significant amount of work, time, energy, vision and passion has gone into the work over the summer, in creating a group of comprehensive classes; and these have all been designed by our teachers," Williams said at the media event.
The St. Joseph chapter of the National Education Association, the nation's largest labor union that represents local teachers, communicated on Tuesday that its own online/return-to-school plan assessment is underway. It intends to comment afterward.
Lydia Bell, a Pickett Elementary School mother, said she laments how the work schedules within her family, as well as the high cost of professional child care, precluded her son's enrollment in the academy. She is concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.
"I did notice while I was reading on their webpage that handwashing and sanitizing is going to be 'encouraged,' and I think that word kind of struck me," she said. "I think that it should be mandatory. I think it should be mandatory that they are washing their hands, that everything is being sanitized, that they are wearing masks."
The district has made it plain that families, once enrolled in one option or the other, will not be able to change their minds mid-semester, although as with every other part of its reopening plan, this remains subject to alterations. What is most important to Bell is that these rules, if they remain as they are, be made known to the entire community while time remains.
"I personally didn't receive an email regarding the deadline, and so, I know a lot of people don't have news, or they don't have Facebook, so I don't know if people are aware that there is a deadline," she said.
The information packet for St. Joseph families remains available online: https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/back_to_school.