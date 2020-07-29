A Daviess County woman is being held without bond after police say she struck a victim and stole a vehicle.
Colynn Lent, 40, faces felony charges for resisting arrest, assault and stealing a motor vehicle. She also faces a third-degree misdemeanor for kidnapping, according to online court records.
"Lent assaulted (the victim) by striking her in the head with a foreign object and attempting to force (the victim) into her vehicle," Loreanna Parker, a Daviess County Sheriff's deputy, wrote in a probable cause statement. "Lent then stole the victim's keys to her vehicle and left the area prior to police arrival."
Lent later returned to the scene, the Jamesport Tavern, after police and the victim left the scene, according to court documents.
"(The victim) stated that Lent held her to the ground ... as she screamed for help," Parker said. "(The victim) was found at 3:15 a.m. outside the tavern screaming for help with Lent standing nearby."
Parker wrote that Lent lied to a witness who found the victim on the ground, claiming to be the victim's sister. When police arrived at Lent's residence to arrest her, Lent refused to open the door and "shoved" her son out of the way to prevent him from opening the door.
"Lent is known to leave the area for weeks or months at a time with no way to contact her," Parker wrote in the probable cause statement. "Lent has become desperate in her search for an easy place to live, and after having no place to go, she resorted to assaulting her victim."
Online court records indicate Lent is being held without bail.